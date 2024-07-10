Man in jail for theft faces 2 new charges in Canal Walk shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 22-year-old man who was serving time in the Marion County jail was charged Monday with an attempted robbery in May that led to a shooting downtown, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

According to a social media post, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Nathaniel Price, of Indianapolis, for armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 900 block of North Senate Avenue at 4:25 a.m. on May 28. When officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Shortly after officers arrived on the scene, Indiana University Police Department officers told IMPD dispatch that just after the shooting, they spotted possible suspects fleeing north. IU police officers were able to capture and detain one of the suspects.

Investigators later learned that the shooting had taken place near 600 Canal Walk following an attempted robbery of the person shot, who was identified in a police report as Justice Curry.

Police say the person detained by IU police was interviewed and later released.

After detectives conducted multiple interviews and watched video camera footage, Price was identified as the suspect in the incident.

According to the post, Price was already in custody, serving time for a parole violation. Price was convicted of theft in January 2023 and, instead of being jailed, he was put on probation.