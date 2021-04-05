Crime Watch 8

Man in June march to Indiana governor’s home charged with attempted murder of Portland officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested Friday for the attempted murder of a police officer in Portland, Oregon, during the 2020 summer riots, police announced Monday.

Portland police confirm Malik Muhammad, 24, was arrested by SWAT officers in Indianapolis.

Authorities in Portland say Muhammad threw a firebomb at an officer in September, scorching the officer’s uniform.

They also say Muhammad is responsible for tens of thousands of dollars in damages from October.

The charges include aggravated attempted murder, manufacture of a destructive device and unlawful use of a weapon.

Muhammad was a central figure in a June protest here in Indianapolis. He was part of a march up Meridian Street to the Governor’s Residence, leading to tense moments with Indiana State Police.

Eventually, Muhammad hugged an IMPD office, and the two walked together down Meridian Street.

Muhammad is in the Marion County Jail awaiting an extradition hearing, online records show.