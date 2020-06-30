Man in serious condition after east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in serious condition following a Tuesday morning shooting on the city’s east side, according to police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the area of 10th Street and Grant Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Officers responded to the area for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, officers located the adult male victim, who police first said was in critical condition. IMPD said the man was suffering from one gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was standing on a corner in the area when someone in a dark vehicle pulled up and shot him.

Officers at the scene said the victim was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious but stable condition.

No information on a possible suspect has been released.