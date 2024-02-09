Man injured after road rage shooting on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was injured after a road rage shooting on I-70 on Thursday night, according to a news release by Indiana State Police.

At 8:13 p.m. Thursday, Indiana State Police dispatchers received a 911 call from a man reporting that he was injured after being shot by another driver. Troopers with the Indiana State Police were dispatched to meet with the man on Keystone Avenue near I-70. After arriving to the location, troopers located the man with a gunshot wound injury. The man was transported by medics to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were non-life threatening.

Detectives with the Indiana State Police responded to the scene. After gathering information, detectives revealed the driver of a blue sedan allegedly fired at least one shot out of the passenger window toward the victim, who was driving a white Nissan. The bullet entered through the driver’s door of the Nissan and struck the driver in the left side. The two vehicles had entered I-70 westbound from Shadeland Avenue just prior to the incident.

Detectives are looking for surveillance video, as well as checking Flock cameras to identify the suspect’s vehicle.

This was the second interstate shooting incident of the day in that area. At 4:30 p.m. troopers received reports of the driver of a white van firing shots at another vehicle on I-70 eastbound near Shadeland Avenue. This is the eighth incident of gunfire on Indianapolis area interstates so far this year. Troopers have investigated an additional 22 incidents of a gun being displayed or pointed during a road rage incident without shots being fired. In 2023, troopers investigated 56 interstate shootings in the Indianapolis area, along with 230 other incidents of a gun being displayed or pointed during a road rage incident.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on this incident contact Indiana State Police at 317-232-8248.