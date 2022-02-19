Crime Watch 8

Man, juvenile jailed after arson at northern Hamilton County house

Jackson Township Fire Department was called about 8 p.m. Friday to a house fire in the 100 block of East South Street in Arcadia. (Photo Provided/International Association of Fire Fighters Local 4416 1)

ARCADIA, Ind. (WISH) — A man and a juvenile were jailed in connection to a January arson at a house in northern Hamilton County town, according to the Jackson Township Fire Department.

According to online court records, Corbin Lee Messer, of Arcadia, was being held Saturday in the Hamilton County jail on a $150,000 bond. He faces three preliminary charges: criminal mischief, institutional criminal mischief, and arson. Messer’s age was not immediately available Saturday. No court date was shown for an initial hearing.

A social media post from Jackson Township Fire Department did not identify the juvenile or provide his age or gender. The juvenile was at the Hamilton County Juvenile Services Center, the Saturday post says.

The fire department was called about 8 p.m. Jan. 24 to a house fire in the 100 block of East South Street in Arcadia. No injuries were reported, but multiple fire departments worked into the early morning hours of Jan. 25 to extinguish and investigate the fire. The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office helped determine the arson.

The Arcadia-based fire department had sought the public’s help. “Numerous tips assisted in this investigation,” Saturday’s post said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Jackson Township Fire Department at 317-984-3443 or email the details to fireinvestigations@jacksonfire.us. To remain anonymous, people can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 800-222-8477.