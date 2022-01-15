Crime Watch 8

Man killed, 2 others hurt in shooting in near-northeast side neighborhood

A man was shot and killed on the near-northeast side on Jan. 15, 2022. (WISH Photo/Gregg Montgomery)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon in a near-northeast side neighborhood, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded just after 2 p.m. Saturday to a report of a person shot in the 3500 block of Kinnear Avenue. That is a residential area on a dead-end street near the intersection of East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

The man was found dead at the scene. Another person shot, also found at the scene, was in serious condition.

IMPD was not immediately sure about the address where the third person was shot, but that person was at a hospital in serious condition. However, a man with a gunshot wound was found nearby at West Fall Creek Parkway North Drive and West 25th Street.

No information about a possible suspect was immediately available.