Crime Watch 8

Man killed, 2 others in critical condition after Saturday afternoon shootings

A man was shot and killed on the near-northeast side on Jan. 15, 2022. (WISH Photo/Gregg Montgomery)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead in a near-northeast side neighborhood, and two other men were in critical condition after shootings Saturday afternoon, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded just after 2 p.m. Saturday to a report of a person shot in the 3500 block of Kinnear Avenue. That residential area is on a dead-end street near the intersection of East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

A man with gunshot wounds was found dead outside a house, says Lt. Shane Foley with IMPD. Relatives of the man were mourning outside the house after the shooting.

The shooting is believed to have been a targeted incident, investigators believe, and there’s no ongoing threat.

Foley said, as police investigated the first scene, a man was found shot in a vehicle at Annette and 30th streets. That’s just south of the I-65 interchange for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street on the near-northwest side.

“Initially, investigators believe those two incidents are connected,” Foley said.

The man was found in the vehicle just outside Barnes United Methodist Church, said the Rev. Charles Henderson, the church pastor and the leader of Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition, in a social media post. He tweeted photos of the police investigation, and one of those images showed a man being taken into custody.

Foley said the man found shot in the vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition.

Shortly after the reports of people shot on Kinnear Avenue and at 30th and Annette, IMPD went to a report of another person shot at West Fall Creek Parkway North Drive and West 25th Street, just a few blocks from the Kinnear address. That man was in critical condition at IU Health Methodist Hospital, but police are not sure of the address where he was shot.

“The connection of the third individual to this incident is not known,” Foley said. “That is certainly one of the things detectives are going to investigate and they’re going to attempt to identify given the close proximity, but we don’t have enough information to verify those incidents are connected.”

Police did not share any information about possible suspects. The names and ages of the men will be shared by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

“We have three crime scenes. It’s going to be very active. Detectives are going to be out here for several hours,” Foley said late Saturday afternoon. “I will tell you there are witnesses who are the area who have spoken with officers and with detectives.”

Anyone else with information can call Detective Erika Jones in the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-9477.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded just after 2 p.m. Saturday to a report of a person shot in the 3500 block of Kinnear Avenue. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)