Man killed, 2 others injured in overnight shootings in Indianapolis

Update: The walk-in person shot is said to be related to the shooting in the 4700 block of Century Plaza Road.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a man is dead and two others were injured in separate shootings across Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not shared the name or age of the man yet.

The most recent shooting happened around 3 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Wallace Avenue on a report of a person shot. That location is in a residential area off of East 34th Street, near Emerson Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in front of a residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they believe the shooting happened during a disturbance. They also say that a person of interest has been detained for questioning.

The second shooting took place around 2:10 a.m. Police responded to a walk-in person shot at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital on East 86th Street. They were last said to be in stable condition.

The third shooting occurred at 1:49 a.m. Investigators were sent to the 4700 block of Century Plaza Road on a report of a person shot. That is in a business area near Lafayette and Georgetown Road.

Police say this person was also said to be in stable condition.

Investigators say they are still working to gather information about what led to each shooting.