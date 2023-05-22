Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Madison County

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 27-year-old man was killed early Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Madison County, police say.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of Scatterfield Road and Rainbow Boulevard in Anderson.

Christopher Hiday was driving a 2015 Nissan Sentra southbound on Scatterfield Road when he struck a man walking onto the roadway. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hiday was not injured during the incident.

Investigators say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, but toxicology results are pending for Hiday.