Crime Watch 8

Man killed, another person critically injured in shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed and a second person was critically injured Monday in a shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 11 a.m. Monday officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of Priscilla Avenue. That’s in the Beechwood Gardens apartments southwest of East 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

After arriving on the scene, IMPD said two people had been shot. The man died at the scene. The man will be identified once next of kin is notified, police said.

A second person, who was also shot at that same location, ran to Arlington Woods Middle School, where they were found in critical condition. Later, IMPD updated that person’s condition to serious. IMPD did not say if the person was male or female, or an adult or juvenile. The school is closed for the year, and investigators do not believe any shots were fired on the school grounds.

No suspect or victim information has been released.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.