Man killed in drive-by shooting on Indy’s north side at Ditch Road, Emily Drive

Police lights flash on top of an IMPD patrol car at a crime scene. A man was fatally injured in a drive-by shooting on Indianapolis' north side at Ditch Road and Emily Drive on Feb. 4, 2024. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was fatally injured in what police say was a drive-by shooting on Indianapolis’ north side early Sunday morning.

The name and age of the person hasn’t been released yet.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of Ditch Road and Emily Drive around 1:21 a.m. on two reports of a person shot during a drive-by shooting.

That intersection is in a residential area with multiple apartment complexes.

When they arrived, investigators found the man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Police say they are working to gather information on potential suspects and what led up to the shooting.

