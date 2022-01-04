Crime Watch 8

Man killed in east-side shooting

A person is dead after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Jan. 3, 2022. (WISH Photo/Kevin Stinson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side, police said.

Around 2:20 p.m. Monday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Fogelson Drive on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police found a man inside of a vehicle with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

No victim or suspect information was immediately released.

IMPD said they are questioning three people in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Brian Lambert at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email her at Brian.Lambert@indy.gov.