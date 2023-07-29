Man fatally shot outside Shell gas station on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after being shot late Friday night outside a Shell gas station on the near northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the scene on Emerson Avenue, near 34th Street at around 11:55 p.m. after getting reports that a person had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound in a car outside the gas station. He was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital, but was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Investigators say that the initial investigation led them to believe the man was shot while he was in the vehicle parked outside the business. Police also say they believe the suspect fled on foot after the shooting.

IMPD says there were several witnesses at the gas station when the incident happened.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Doug Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.