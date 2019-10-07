Man killed in home invasion shooting remembered

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members, friends and family gathered at a home on Edgemont Avenue on Sunday to remember a man killed Saturday in a home invasion shooting.

Balloons decorated the porch where Mike Zdenek used to live. Police say a neighbor reported shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found Zdenek dead at the scene.

Investigators believe someone broke into his home in an attempt to burglarize it.

At the Sunday vigil, Zdenek’s son said his death was unnecessary.

“My dad would give anybody anything. They did not have to take my father the way they took my father. They took not only a father, they took a husband away, a grandpa away. They took my best friend away from me,” said son Jacob Zdenek.

The victim’s wife also spoke at the vigil and spoke of how he had cared for her through their lives together.

People lit candles and said prayers in the victim’s honor.