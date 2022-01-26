Crime Watch 8

Man killed in shooting at east side motel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting at an east side motel Wednesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3700 block of North Shadeland Avenue just after 2:00 p.m. That is the address for the Motor 8 Inn near the intersection of Shadeland and East 38th Street.

The victim was originally listed in critical condition and transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police say they believe there was a brief disturbance in the hotel room just before the shooting occurred.

A male suspect was detained and being questioned.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detective Michael Condon by calling 317-327-6875 or sending an email to Michael.Condon@indy.gov.