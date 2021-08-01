Crime Watch 8

Man killed in shooting at Living Room Lounge near downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead following a shooting near downtown early Sunday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say officers were called to the Living Room Lounge just before 3 a.m. on a report of shots fired. That is near the intersection of Pennsylvania Street and 10th Street.

Police located a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound in the back patio area by the parking lot. He was pronounced dead.

No further information about the man’s identity or a possible motive was provided.

IMPD say the Living Room Lounge was closed at the time of the shooting. They do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective James Hurt by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or sending an email to James.Hurt@indy.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.