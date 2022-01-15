Crime Watch 8

Man killed in shooting in near-northeast side neighborhood, multiple victims possible

A man was shot and killed on the near-northeast side on Jan. 15, 2022. (WISH Photo/Gregg Montgomery)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting in a near-northeast side neighborhood Saturday afternoon that may have multiple victims.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the 3500 block of Kinnear Avenue just after 2 p.m. on a report of a person shot. That is near the intersection of East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead when the officers arrived at the scene.

IMPD says it is possible more than one person was shot.

No information about a possible suspect was immediately available.