Man killed in shooting near Beverly Hills Drive
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed Sunday in a shooting on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Around 6:56 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of Beverly Hills Drive. That is the location of Westbury Court Apartments on the city’s northwest side. Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wound injuries in a residence.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe this shooting was a targeted attack. Two persons of interest were taken into custody close to the scene. No further information was provided.
