Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man killed in shooting near Beverly Hills Drive

Scene of the incident near the 7600 block of Beverly Hills Drive. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed Sunday in a shooting on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 6:56 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of Beverly Hills Drive. That is the location of Westbury Court Apartments on the city’s northwest side. Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wound injuries in a residence.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe this shooting was a targeted attack. Two persons of interest were taken into custody close to the scene. No further information was provided.

Crime Resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Mexican Independence Day celebration at...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage /
Man critically injured after collision...
Local News /
Loose lap belt for Power...
Motorsports /
87 and hobbled, Pope Francis...
International News /
Tropical Storm Ileana weakens to...
International News /
Several people have died trying...
International News /
Texas on top! Longhorns take...
College Football /
Kurtis Rourke passes for 4...
College Football /