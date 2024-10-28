Man killed in shooting near Brookside Avenue

Scene of the incident near the 2900 block of Brookside Avenue. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed in a shooting Sunday on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

At 10:38 p.m. Sunday, IMPD East District officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of Brookside Avenue. That is a residential area on the city’s east side. Officers arrived to the scene and found an adult male with gunshot wound injuries in an alleyway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not provide any additional information.