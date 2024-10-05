Man killed in shooting near North Tibbs Avenue

Scene of the incident near the 1200 block of North Tibbs Avenue. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed in a shooting on the city’s near west side on Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Tibbs Avenue on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s near west side. Officers arrived to the scene and found an adult male with gunshot wound injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical services.

Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact Detective Dustin Keedy at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, or e-mail him at Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov.