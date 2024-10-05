Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man killed in shooting near North Tibbs Avenue

Scene of the incident near the 1200 block of North Tibbs Avenue. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed in a shooting on the city’s near west side on Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Tibbs Avenue on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s near west side. Officers arrived to the scene and found an adult male with gunshot wound injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical services.

Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact Detective Dustin Keedy at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, or e-mail him at Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov.

Crime Resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Locke throws for 359 yards...
College Football /
Mimis Plessas, a mild-mannered giant...
Entertainment /
The war in Gaza long...
International News /
After the deluge, the lies:...
National News /
Keanu Reeves spins out at...
Motorsports /
Richardson downgraded ahead of Sunday’s...
Sports /
Inside the North Carolina mountain...
Weather Stories /
Israel expands its bombardment in...
International News /