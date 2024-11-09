Man killed in shooting near West Michigan Street

Scene of the incident near the 3800 block of West Michigan Street. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed Saturday in a shooting on the city’s near west side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Around 5:55 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of West Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. That is the location of the Maple Creek Village Apartments on the city’s near west side. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man inside an apartment with gunshot wound injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, but they are still investigating what led to the shooting.