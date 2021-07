Crime Watch 8

Man killed in shooting on near-southeast side

One person was killed in a shooting on the near-southeast side on July 3, 2021. (WISH photo/Will Shaw)

(INDIANAPOLIS) — A man is dead following a shooting on the near-southeast side Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say officers responded to 2416 Fox Harbour Drive on a report of a person down around 10:30 a.m. That is near the Interstate 465/Interstate 65 interchange just southwest of Beech Grove.

Officers located the man, who was pronounced dead, with gunshot wounds.

No additional information about the victim or a possible suspect was immediately available.