Man killed in shooting on West 29th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a shooting on the city’s near northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West 29th Street on a report of shots fired. That is a residential area on the city’s near northwest side. While enroute to the initial call, an additional 911 caller reported a person down in the same area. Officers arrived to the scene and found an unresponsive adult male in an alley with gunshot wound injuries.

Indianapolis Fire Department personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. No arrests were made and no persons of interest were detained.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will provide the victim’s identity after family notifications have been made.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about this incident call Detective Gregory Taylor in the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, or e-mail him at Gregory.Taylor2@indy.gov.