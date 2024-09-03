Man killed, other wounded in shootings on southeast side

Blurred red and blue police lights atop a police patrol car. Indianpolis police say a man died and another was wounded in two separate shootings on the southeast side that officers believe are connected. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died and another was injured Tuesday morning in two southeast side shootings that Indianapolis police believe are connected.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were first dispatched to a residence in the 4000 block of Independence Drive around 12:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

That’s at the Capital Place Apartments off East Hanna Avenue on the southeast side.

Police arrived and found a man lying on the home’s back patio area with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

IMPD says sometime later, another man arrived at Community South Hospital suffering a gunshot wound. He was said to be in stable condition, and released from the hospital. Officers also detained the man for questioning, but he was later released.

Investigators say they believe the two shootings are connected, but didn’t say how.

Anyone with information on the shootings was asked to contact Det. James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at James.Hurt@indy.gov.