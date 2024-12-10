40°
Indianapolis

Man killed, woman shot at east side apartment complex on Washington Street

Lights on top of a police vehicle. (WISH photo)
Lights on top of a police vehicle. (WISH photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a man has died and a woman was critically hurt after being shot at an east side apartment complex Monday evening.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called to the scene at the Colonial Apartments in the 4400 block of Washington Street near Euclid Avenue on a report that two people had been shot.

They arrived and found the man and woman suffering gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but the man did not survive. He was identified Tuesday as Walter Lockhart Jr., 26.

IMPD said Tuesday morning the woman remains in critical condition.

Officers detained at least two people for questioning, but both were released pending further investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Michal Dinnsen at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Michal.Dinnsen@indy.gov.

This story has been updated to include the victim’s name.

