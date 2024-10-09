Man known as ‘Porkchop’ sentenced for 2022 fatal stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man known as “Porkchop” was sentenced to 83 years on Wednesday for a fatal stabbing in August 2022, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday announced that Christopher “Porkchop” Rawlings was sentenced to 83 years for the August 2022 stabbing death of Aaron Flora. In September, Rawlings was found guilty of murder after a two-day trial, and at the conclusion of the trial, he pleaded guilty to the habitual offender sentencing enhancement. Rawlings was sentenced to 60 years for murder, 20 years for the sentencing enhancement, and an additional three years for a parole violation.

On August 29, 2022, Flora and some friends were at a residence in the 2900 block of Brill Road, where Flora would help a friend fix cars and mopeds. Flora, a woman, and a man, later identified as Rawlings, were in a shed in the back of the residence. The woman asked Rawlings if she could have a minute to speak with Flora alone, Rawlings acknowledged her and quickly began stabbing Flora in the neck with a knife.

The victim walked out of the shed and people at the residence began to render aid and call for help. Rawlings was able to escape from the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

When Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives arrived, they located a folding knife with blood on the blade near where the stabbing occurred. Video from the residence’s security cameras showed Rawlings walking into the shed holding a knife. After the stabbing, the victim can be scene exiting the shed while holding his throat. Shortly thereafter, Rawlings can be seen running out and fleeing over a fence.

Multiple witnesses were able to identify Rawlings through a photo array.