Man dies from stab wound after being found lying in street in Richmond

Police lights on top of a police car. A man wanted on multiple felonies died after crashing his car into a tree during a chase with Brownsburg police on Oct. 14, 2024. (WISH Photo)
Police lights on top of a police car. (WISH Photo)
by: Parker Carlson
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The Richmond Police Department said that a man has died from a stab wound after he was found lying in the street.

Around 11:55 p.m., Jan. 3, police responded to a call at 675 South “P” Street. When officers arrived, they found Douglas D. Jones, 39, lying in the street unconscious and bleeding.

Jones was taken to Reid Hospital, but died from a his injuries.

Police said there was a physical altercation between Jones and the resident at the address.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Richmond Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 765-983-7247 and ask to speak to Capt. Andy Jury.

