Man on scooter leads police on chase, arrested for meth, heroin

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – One man is in custody following a chase with police.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18 at approximately 1 p.m., troopers with the Indiana State Police said they witnessed 55-year-old James Sykes, who was driving a Honda scooter, changing lanes without using a turn signal and running a red light.

After witnessing Sykes’ traffic violations, the officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, instead of pulling over, Sykes accelerated and a pursuit ensued.

ISP said that during the chase, Sykes was noticed tossing a small bag in an alley. The pursuit then came to an end as the scooter overturned.

Sykes, who was uninjured in the crash, was found to be in possession of close to 7 grams of meth, heroin and pills.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.

He faces a number of preliminary drug-related charges: Dealing