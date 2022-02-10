Crime Watch 8

Man possibly linked to Delphi murders seeks delay of trail on child porn charges

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A request was made Thursday to delay the trial of a man arrested in a Miami County child porn case that may be connected to the murders of two girls in February 2017 in Delphi.

Kegan Kline, of Peru, is asking for his trial to be delayed.

Authorities have said his case may be connected to the murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty German. The girls were found dead Feb. 14, 2017, near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi. They’d last been seen a day earlier on the trail.

Kline admitted to using a fake “anthony_shots” social media profile to get underage girls to send him nude photographs. He was interviewed in the days after the girls were found murdered.

Indiana State Police on December asked anyone who’d had contact with the “anthony_shots” profile in 2016 or 2017 to contact them. Police believe Kline set up fake social media accounts to lure underage people. Police said in December that Kline was 27 years old.

His trial was set for May 9, and he faces 30 counts of child exploitation, child solicitation, and the possession of child porn. Online court records did not show that the trial date has been reset.