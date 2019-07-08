Man prosecutors call one of city’s most notorious drug dealers to be tried in federal court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man police and prosecutors call one of Indianapolis’ most violent and notorious drug dealers is set to go on trial in federal court on Monday.

Richard Grundy III is facing charges that allege he was leading a drug organization that sold marijuana, meth, cocaine and heroin.

Grundy and four other members of what prosecutors call the “Grundy Gang,” will be on trial. More than a dozen other suspects have already pleaded guilty in the case.

Back in 2015, Grundy was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, corrupt business influence and criminal gang activity.

At that time, prosecutors said Grundy was connected to as many as seven murders. Those charges were all dropped two years later when Grundy entered a plea deal.

He pleaded guilty to a single count of dealing marijuana and was released on probation. Two months later, federal prosecutors filed these new charges.

Grundy’s attorneys and federal prosecutors will begin questioning potential jurors on Monday.