Man sentenced to 45 years after attempting to shoot, kill police officer during traffic stop

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A man was sentenced on Monday in Johnson Superior Court 2 for attempting to shoot and kill an Edinburgh police officer during a traffic stop in 2023, officals say.

Edinburgh resident Joshua Burton was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison following his conviction on June 25 by a Johnson County jury. He was found guilty of attempted murder, a Level 1 Felony, and faced an additional sentencing enhancement for the use of a firearm.

According to a news release, the attempted murder charge carried a possible maximum of 40 years and an advisory sentence of 30 years, while the sentencing enhancement provided an additional 5 to 20 years.

After two days of testimony and presentation of evidence, the jury unanimously agreed that Prosecutor Bryan Smith and Prosecutor Lauren Racine proved that Burton attempted to shoot an AR-15-style weapon at Edinburgh Police Officer Clayton Embry during a traffic stop on Dec. 27.

Deputy Prosecutor Bryan Smith argued Burton’s sentence to exceed 50 years. Per the release, Smith stated, “We asked the judge to give a sentence that would ensure the future safety of the Edinburgh community and its police officers from Burton’s evil intents and actions, and this sentence achieves that goal.”