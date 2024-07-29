Man sentenced to 45 years after attempting to shoot, kill police officer during traffic stop
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A man was sentenced on Monday in Johnson Superior Court 2 for attempting to shoot and kill an Edinburgh police officer during a traffic stop in 2023, officals say.
Edinburgh resident Joshua Burton was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison following his conviction on June 25 by a Johnson County jury. He was found guilty of attempted murder, a Level 1 Felony, and faced an additional sentencing enhancement for the use of a firearm.
According to a news release, the attempted murder charge carried a possible maximum of 40 years and an advisory sentence of 30 years, while the sentencing enhancement provided an additional 5 to 20 years.
After two days of testimony and presentation of evidence, the jury unanimously agreed that Prosecutor Bryan Smith and Prosecutor Lauren Racine proved that Burton attempted to shoot an AR-15-style weapon at Edinburgh Police Officer Clayton Embry during a traffic stop on Dec. 27.
Deputy Prosecutor Bryan Smith argued Burton’s sentence to exceed 50 years. Per the release, Smith stated, “We asked the judge to give a sentence that would ensure the future safety of the Edinburgh community and its police officers from Burton’s evil intents and actions, and this sentence achieves that goal.”
“I am pleased to see this would be killer going away for a long, long time. For the next four decades our citizens will not have to worry about Mr. Burton shooting at them or at the men and women who protect them. In this incident Burton pointed a high powered rifle at Officer Embry and pulled the trigger. The weapon misfired. I believe that misfire was divine intervention. May God continue to protect and bless our police officers who keep us safe every day.”
Lance Hamner, Johnson County prosecutor