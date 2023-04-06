Man sentenced for 2021 fatal shooting near Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 37-year-old Indianapolis man on Thursday was sentenced to 45 years in prison for a May 2021 fatal shooting near Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis.

Willie Edmond, 68, died from the shooting, according to a police report.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot just before 10 p.m. May 11, 2021, outside the Sheraton Indianapolis City Centre Hotel, 31 W. Ohio St. That’s northwest of Monument Circle.

IMPD says its officers found Edmond shot on the street outside the hotel, and he later died at Eskenazi Hospital from his result of his injuries.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the shooter, Dominic Johnson. He’d fled into an alley with the murder weapon and was quickly taken into custody, IMPD and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office say.

Johnson was 35 at the time of the shooting.

Police initially believed the shooting was targeted, and said Johnson may have been trying to get into a different building.

Johnson pleaded guilty to murder Feb. 28, the second day of his jury trial on the murder charge in Marion Superior Court 32, the prosecutor’s office says.