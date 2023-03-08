Man sentenced for contraband found in his bag at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 5 years after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In June 2021, Indiana state police and federal officers conducted a narcotics search at the Indianapolis International Airport when they recovered Tyler Cabell’s baggage and found pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana.

According to officers, Cabell admitted that he met someone in California who offered him $7,000 to transport the drugs to Indianapolis. Cabell claimed he did not know how he would be paid or who he was transporting the drugs to.