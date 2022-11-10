Crime Watch 8

Man sentenced for reckless homicide; found guilty of fatal shooting at 2020 downtown riots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man convicted of reckless homicide for the fatal shooting of a man in 2020 has received home detention in the case.

Tyler Newby, 32, was sentenced Thursday for the 2020 shooting of Dorian Murrell. Originally charged with murder, he was ultimately found guilty of reckless homicide after a judge reduced the charge.

He received one year of home detention and four years of probation.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Market streets around 2:30 a.m. on May 31, 2020. Protests had turned into rioting in downtown Indianapolis and around the country in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minn.

Newby turned himself into law enforcement following the shooting.

“I don’t know who I need to tell, but I just shot somebody,” Newby said.

Newby claimed he had been pushed to the ground from behind and when he turned over, Murrell was standing over him. Newby pulled a gun and fired a shot.

Murrell died after being taken to a hospital.

Court documents acquired by News 8 in 2020 show links between a group involving Murrell and the murder of Chris Beaty in the hours prior to Murrell’s death.