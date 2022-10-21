Crime Watch 8

Man sentenced for shooting of judges outside Indianapolis White Castle in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After more than three years, the case of a fight that resulted in two southern Indiana judges being shot outside of an Indianapolis White Castle has been resolved.

Brandon Kaiser was sentenced Friday, receiving a 16-year sentence. Eight years will be spent in prison, six years on probation and two will be suspended.

Kaiser shot and wounded Clark County Circuit judges Brad Jacobs and Andrew Adams following an argument and brawl on May 1, 2019. Kaiser and Alfredo Vasquez exchanged words with Jacobs, Adams and then-Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell prior to the shooting.

The fight ended when Kaiser shot Adams and Jacobs.

Vasquez and Adams received minor sentences in late 2019. Jacobs was never charged.

“This dispute should have never occurred and ultimately led to significant and lasting consequences for all involved,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. “Today’s resolution holds all three individuals charged in this matter accountable for their actions.”

Bell resigned after being charged for domestic battery in the presence of a child earlier this year.