Man sentenced to 107 years for November 2020 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Steven Boykin, who was convicted in April for murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, and more, was sentenced to 107 years in federal prison, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Nov. 1, 2020, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to a gas station on East 42nd Street on report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man told investigators that his mother, Mia Harrison, may also be in danger. He identified his shooter as his cousin, Boykin. The man was taken to a hospital and ultimately recovered from his injuries.

Investigators later learned that the man had been shot at a nearby residence, but was able to jump out a window and drive to the gas station for help.

They located the residence near East 30th Place, and upon arrival, officers heard several gunshots from inside the home. IMPD S.W.A.T. officers were also sent to the scene, and Boykin was soon taken into custody.

When investigators entered the home, they found both Harrison and the family’s dog, Bluego, dead. Both had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators were also able to match the fired casings to the gun found on Boykin at the time of his arrest.

Boykin was sentenced on felony charges of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and killing a domestic animal.