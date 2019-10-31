Man sentenced to 119 years for fatally shooting 2 men during fight in 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man who fatally shot two men outside of an east-side bar in 2018 has been sentenced to 119 years in prison for his crimes.

Jerrick Whitley was sentenced Thursday for the 2018 shooting deaths of Deron Gray and James Ratcliffe. Whitley also seriously injured another man in the shooting.

Whitley shot the men during a fight outside the Sawmill Saloon located on 1313 North Sherman Drive on Jan. 28, 2018.

“The consequences of gun violence are tragic, and they should not be accepted as normal. We see the loss and trauma every day in working with victims and their families,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “The significant sentence ordered today not only brings justice to the families of Deron Gray and James Ratcliffe but assures the public that a violent individual, who was known to illegally use and carry firearms, will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Whitley’s sentence will be served consecutively to a combined 35-year sentence he is already serving for two unrelated cases.