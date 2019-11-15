Man sentenced to 170 years in prison for 2017 triple murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murders of two men and a woman in 2017.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that Kenneth Lancaster was sentenced to 170 years in prison for the murders of Jessica Carte, Keith Higgins and Mark Higgins.

Lancaster was convicted of the crimes in October after a four-day jury trial.

“The significant sentence ordered today holds Kenneth Lancaster accountable for his violent actions that resulted in the tragic deaths of three victims,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “I commend the witnesses who cooperated throughout the duration of a lengthy prosecution. Their cooperation shows that we as a community will not tolerate this kind of senseless violence in our city.”

Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of Fosythia Drive on June 1, 2017, for a welfare check on Mark Higgins after he didn’t show up for work.

The bodies of Mark, Keith Higgins and Keith’s girlfriend, Jessica Carte, were found inside the home. All three victims were shot multiple times at close range.

Multiple witnesses identified Lancaster as the suspect and said he admitted to the murders, disposed of the murder weapon and repeatedly expressed his motive. Witnesses told officers that Lancaster killed the three victims because he believed he was owed money.

Detectives also found evidence connecting Lancaster and Carte in security footage, cell phone records, Carte’s purse and Carte’s vehicle.