Man sentenced to 20 years for role in 1-year-old girl’s killing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for his role in the death of a one-year-old girl killed in a shooting.

A judge handed down that punishment on Wednesday for Brian Palmer.

Palmer pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in the death of Malaysia Robson.

On March 29, 2018, shortly before 1:45 a.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of North Wittfield Street for report of a person shot. Officers found a 19-year-old woman, Ana Fox, and a 1-year-old, Robson, with gunshot wounds.

Fox was transported to the hospital in stable condition, and did survive her injuries. However, Robson, who was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in critical condition, did not.

Investigators believe Palmer and another man, Darrin Banks, shot into the home as part of an ongoing family dispute.

Banks has been convicted of murder. He’s been sentenced to 53 years in prison.

