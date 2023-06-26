Search
Man sentenced to 25 years for spree of violent robberies

Alfred Cunningham, 28, of Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a spree of violent robberies from Jan. 2021 to Feb. 2021, a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana says.

Around 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2021, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to a Dollar General on Rockville Road in Indianapolis on a report of an armed robbery.

Officers learned that during the robbery, a man identified as 28-year-old Alfred Cunningham came into the store, pointed a gun at employees, and forced them to take money from the safe and registers.

Cunningham also stole an employee’s cell phone and wallet, which had credit cards and IDs inside.

Four days later, at about 8:25 p.m. Jan. 20, police were dispatched to the Phillips 66 gas station on W. Washington Street for another armed robbery.

The employee of the store told investigators that during the robbery, Cunningham pointed a semiautomatic pistol at him and forced him to give Cunningham the money from the register.

Then, around 8:27 p.m. Feb. 4, officers went to Dolar General on Washington Street for a robbery. Employees told police Cunningham entered the store and asked where he could find rope, razors, and other items. He bought those items and continued to walk around the store.

Cunningham then approached the front counter with a handgun and ordered employees to open the safe and registers before fleeing the scene.

Later that night, an IMPD officer found Cunningham walking near the 5600 block of Ray Street. After a physical struggle, Cunningham was taken into custody.

Officers found the handgun used to rob the Dollar General on Washington Street in Cunningham’s pantleg, along with $235.

Officers also believed that Cunningham was connected to several other robberies:

  1. Jan. 26, 2021        Victory Super Foods 7460 Rockville Road                           
  2. Jan. 29, 2021        Subway                     7310 Rockville Road                           
  3. Jan. 23, 2021        Duckett’s Seafood    3816 N. High School Road                 
  4. Jan. 25, 2021        Family Dollar            3650 N. High School Road                  
  5. Jan. 17, 2021        Jordan’s                    5602 W. Washington Street                 
  6. Jan. 20, 2021        Phillips 66                 6455 W. Washington Street                 
  7. Jan. 21, 2021        Dollar Tree                5115 W. Washington Street                 

Cunningham pled guilty to three counts of robbery and three counts of brandishing a firearm to further a violent crime.

A federal judge ordered upon his release from prison, Cunningham must serve 3 years probation and pay $4,435 restitution.

