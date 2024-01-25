Man sentenced to 40 years for voluntary manslaughter of stepfather

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A 49-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison after admitting to the voluntary manslaughter of his 74-year-old stepfather.

Bobbie Hill died April 30, 2020, his obituary says.

Eric Futrell also received a Habitual Sentencing Enhancement, which allowed for a longer sentence to be imposed.

The Lawrence Police Department was called on the morning of April 30, 2022, to a home the 12000 block of Teacup Way. That’s in a subdivision off East 62nd Street and Carroll Road on the far northwest side of Marion County.

Police found Futrell standing in a driveway with blood on his hands, and a knife on the ground. Hill was found inside the home. Court documents state he was on the ground and covered with blood with apparent stab wounds.

Surveillance video recovered from a security system shows Hill being stabbed immediately by Futrell after opening the front door of the house, according to court documents. “There is no argument or disturbance prior to the stabbing,” court documents state.

According to court documents, Futrell had a run-in with Lawrence police officers earlier that morning of April 30, 2022. Police say Futrell was knocking over wine bottles at a Walmart department store at 10735 Pendleton Pike. Officers approached Futrell, and he told them he was headed to Teacup Way. He told officers that he lived there with his mother, and officers learned his address on file with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles was the Teacup Way address. Officers then released Futrell.

When officers spoke to Futrell’s mother after the stabbing, she said Futrell does not live with her.

