Man sentenced to 5 years for machine gun possession

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in multiple felony gun cases involving Glock switches and a 3D-printed firearm, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said in a Thursday news release.

Dwight King pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a machine gun, and single counts of resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy. He was sentenced Oct. 4, according to online court records.

The prosecutor’s office says, after his imprisonment, King will be assigned to Marion County Community Corrections for four years.

The release said, “The use of a “Glock switch” is an emerging trend in Indianapolis and around the country. This is a simple and illegal device that allows a conventional semi-automatic pistol to function as a fully automatic machine gun. The devices are roughly the size of a bottle cap and can be 3D-printed in less than 20 minutes.

“In Marion County, the Prosecutor’s Office has taken an aggressive stance on prosecutions involving Glock switches by filing an enhanced Felony charge for cases involving the use of a modified weapon, (Possession of a Machine Gun/F5).”

Online court records show a pending criminal case for King. In August, he was charged with battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. A pretrial conference in that case is set for Nov. 4.