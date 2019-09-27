Man sentenced to 50 years in murder of mother’s boyfriend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 25-year-old man has been sentenced in the January 2018 murder of his mother’s boyfriend.

Jacob McIntosh, 25, was found guilty in August in the January 2018 shooting death of Jesse Daniels during a two-day trial.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday said McIntosh was sentenced to 45 years in the Indiana Department of Correction and five years at Marion County Community Corrections.

Police were called to the 300 block of South Oakland Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 13, 2018, on a report of a person shot. The person who called police told dispatchers, “We need an ambulance. My brother shot my mom’s boyfriend,” court documents say.

When asked why his brother shot the man, the caller said, “Well, my mom’s boyfriend punched him, so he pulled out his gun and shot him several times,” according to court documents.

Medics arrived and pronounced Daniels dead at the scene. According to a pathologist, Daniels suffered from nine gunshot wounds.

McIntosh told arriving officers, “I shot him,” according to charging documents in the case.

McIntosh’s girlfriend told detectives Daniels acted “aggressive and threatening” when she and McIntosh got to the residence, which led to an argument and Daniels punching McIntosh. That’s when, according to his girlfriend, McIntosh went to his bedroom and came back downstairs “holding a handgun in each hand.” McIntosh told police who questioned him that Daniels had taken advantage of his mother and stolen from her.

“I ended his life to begin a new one for my mother,” McIntosh told police, court documents say.