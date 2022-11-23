Crime Watch 8

Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatal stabbing

(Photo Provided/Delaware County Prosecutor's Office/Chase Adams)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Delaware County prosecutors say a man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder after fatally stabbing someone in April.

According to a release, Chase Adams fatally stabbed a person in the back three times with an 11 inch knife. Prosecutors say the person died due to massive bleeding from their spleen. After the stabbing, Adams washed the blood off the knife and hid it from police. Adams told investigators he was defending himself.

No information was provided regarding the identity of the person stabbed.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Thanksgiving Day weather stats and history

Weather Stories /

Black Friday secrets revealed

All Indiana /

Family starts NICU Book Drive in son’s honor

All Indiana /

Tasty Takeout: Robby’s Pub

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.