Crime Watch 8

Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatal stabbing

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Delaware County prosecutors say a man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder after fatally stabbing someone in April.

According to a release, Chase Adams fatally stabbed a person in the back three times with an 11 inch knife. Prosecutors say the person died due to massive bleeding from their spleen. After the stabbing, Adams washed the blood off the knife and hid it from police. Adams told investigators he was defending himself.

No information was provided regarding the identity of the person stabbed.