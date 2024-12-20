Man sentenced to 51 years for 2022 homicide on Harlan Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who pleaded guilty to murder in the 2022 shooting death of Timothy Lewis II will spend more than five decades behind bars.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that John May was sentenced to 51 years in prison.

The shooting happened on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in the 1600 block of Harlan Street. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of a person shot and found Lewis ll with critical injuries to his head and face. Lewis ll later died.

Police say May fled the scene on foot, but was caught after a brief chase.

Detectives reviewed home security video from a neighbor that showed the moments leading up to the shooting. In the footage, May and Lewis ll are seen walking together before an argument breaks out. Lewis ll begins to move away, but May raises a gun and shoots him in the face. After Lewis ll fell, May stood over him and fired another shot.

May’s sentence includes 51 years for murder, with no suspended time.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears provided the following statement: