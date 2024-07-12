Man sentenced to 55 years for attempted murder, aggravated battery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was sentenced to 55 years for attempted murder and aggravated battery for a shooting in 2022, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office in a news release.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday that Bernard McGuire has been sentenced to 55 years for his role in a shooting that occurred in Jan. 2022. McGuire was convicted of attempted murder (level 1 felony), aggravated battery (level 3 felony), and the habitual offender enhancement and firearms enhancement after a two-day trial in May.

On Jan. 2, 2022, IMPD officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 4300 block of Village Parkway Circle West Drive on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck and transported her to a local hospital in critical condition.

A neighbor spoke with a detective on scene, stating that the victim knocked on his door and he called 911, and provided aid to the victim. He noticed McGuire exit the apartment and flee in a blue Dodge Challenger. As McGuire left the scene, the victim pointed to him and said, “He shot me.”

Shortly thereafter, another officer responding to the scene observed the blue vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The officer detained McGuire and he was transported to the aggravated assault office.

On Jan. 4, 2022, the victim was able to provide a statement to investigators. She said she was visiting McGuire at his apartment to help take down a Christmas tree.

After they finished, they began watching a movie when McGuire went into the bedroom and came back with an AR15-style rifle, pointed it at her, and shot her. When she tried to call 911, he took the phone and said, “I didn’t mean to do that.”

“This completely avoidable incident is as senseless as it gets,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “The defendant clearly should not have had access to firearms, as demonstrated by the complete lack of regard for the victim and his nephew who was present during this shooting. It is a miracle that the victim was not killed, and we are grateful that she continues to make positive strides in her recovery.”