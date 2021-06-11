Crime Watch 8

Man sentenced to 55 years for murder, attempted robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man convicted in another man’s murder has been sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears on Friday announced Kendall Hart will spend 55 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Hart fatally shot Tony Currie in September 2018 during an attempted robbery.

Currie was found dead inside his apartment on Sept. 8, 2018, after a friend called or a welfare check after not hearing from him for a few days, authorities said.

Security footage from Currie’s apartment building showed a woman, identified as Paris Siler, entering and exiting the apartment but leaving the door ajar. Immediately after Siler left the apartment, Hart and another man, Justin Smith, walked inside and assaulted Currie.

During the fight, Hart fatally shot Currie, authorities said.

Smith and Siler are also facing charges for their alleged roles in Currie’s death. Their cases are ongoing at this time.