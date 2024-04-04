Man sentenced to 63 years for 2020 east side murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was sentenced to 63 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for his role in a 2020 shooting death, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday that Earon Ervin Jr. has been sentenced to 63 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the shooting death of Adam Sayers. Ervin was found guilty of two counts of murder and attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in March.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 1, 2020, Ervin arrived at Community East Hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds at a residence in the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue. When officers arrived at the residence, they were dispatched to another residence in the same apartment complex, where they discovered Sayers deceased on the sidewalk.

A firearm and cell phone were recovered from near Sayers’s body, along with another firearm and cell phone found a few feet away in the grass.

Ultimately, it was determined that one of the phones found on scene was Ervin’s and that his DNA was on a bullet recovered in the yard.

Detectives accessed Sayers’s phone and found text messages and photos from Ervin’s girlfriend. Through further examination of the phone, investigators learned that prior to the murder, Sayers had been in communication with a woman through an escort service. This communication was present on both Ervin’s and his girlfriend’s phone.

Prosecutors argued that Ervin utilized the escort service to lure Sayers to the home and rob him upon arrival.