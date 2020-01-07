Man sentenced to 78 years in double shooting that killed 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was sentenced to sentenced to 78 years for a 2018 double shooting that killed one person.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Tuesday that Geovany Diaz was sentenced for the Nov. 30, 2018, murder of Jesse Harris, 27. Another man was injured in the shooting.

A jury convicted Diaz of murder, felony murder, two counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury, armed robbery and battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to a news release.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Dawn Drive, just off Georgetown Road between 62nd and 71st streets.

IMPD said Diaz showed up at another hospital with a gunshot wound. Over the course of the investigation, IMPD said it developed probable cause for Diaz’s arrest on suspicion of murder.