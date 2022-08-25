Crime Watch 8

Man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2019 Broad Ripple murder

Curtis Baker, 42, of Indianapolis, was arrested in Cass County, Michigan for suspicion of murdering an Indianapolis man at a Broad Ripple bar in October 2019. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is headed to prison for decades for the fatal shooting of a bouncer at a Broad Ripple bar.

Curtis Baker, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for the 2019 fatal shooting at a pub in Broad Ripple, having been found guilty of murder after a two-day trial.

According to a statement, officers received a call about a shooting in the early morning hours of Oct. 3, 2019 at Connor’s Pub in the 6300 block of Ferguson Street. When they arrived, they found Alfred Hayes with a gunshot wound in his chest.

Police say witnesses said an argument started inside the pub which led to the shooting. Police say they believe Hayes, a part-time bouncer at the bar, confronted a person for pushing a staff worker when Baker approached Hayes and shot him.

Investigators say multiple witnesses identified Baker as the suspect.

Baker was later arrested five months after the shooting in Feb. 2020 while at a gas station in Edwardsburg, Mich.

He was convicted earlier in August.

“Justice has prevailed for Mr. Hayes and his family, and we are grateful to those who came forward with information,” said Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. “We will not tolerate senseless violence in our community. I commend the diligent work of investigators, the trial team, and witnesses that led to this moment.”